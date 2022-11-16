top story Osawatomie gears up for Miracle on Main Street By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hagen Blanton, 5, gives knucks to Santa during Osawatomie’s 2021 Miracle on Main Street. This year’s celebration will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Osawatomie. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE — The annual Miracle on Main Street will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Osawatomie.The annual holiday festival will feature pictures with Santa, a performance by the Paola School of Dance, raffle prizes, a vendor fair, the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and much more.The holiday celebration is being sponsored by the city of Osawatomie and the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doug Carder News Editor Author email Follow Doug Carder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Tweets by micorepublic Latest News Denise Richards' vehicle 'shot at' Eva Mendes hints at Ryan Gosling marriage No. 5 Tennessee keeps nose in title chase, eyes on South Carolina No. 8 Alabama preps for Iron Bowl with Austin Peay Ivanka Trump bows out of politics as father Donald confirms third bid to become president Jimmy Fallon asks Elon Musk to fix RIPJimmyFallon hashtag Planned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animals Paola Vet Clinic opens in new location Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMoore walk-on success story at Kansas StateLetter to the Editor - Pete BellControl of Kansas’ four congressional seats, U.S. Sen. Moran’s reelection hanging in balancePaola selects company to design pool enhancementsLouisburg Chamber honors businesses at annual dinnerFuture of Kansas town’s library in jeopardy over refusal to remove ‘divisive’ booksFinal site plan approved for ballfields despite Legion oppositionGranny basketball exhibition benefits Agape Food PantryByram enjoying new role as state hospital superintendentUnofficial election results Images Videos CommentedPoetter Parshall faces Fricke for House District 6 seat (6)Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert (1)Letter to the Editor - Bob Kirkpatrick (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:27 Packers, Bills Lose in Stunning NFL Week 9 1:06 Aaron Rodgers Is Finished! 1:53 Green Bay Packers Week 9 Injury Updates 0:45 Is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Miserable'? 0:44 NFL Week 9 Preview: Can The Packers Rebound Vs. Lions?
