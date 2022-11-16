221116_mr_osa_holiday_01

Hagen Blanton, 5, gives knucks to Santa during Osawatomie’s 2021 Miracle on Main Street. This year’s celebration will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Osawatomie.

 File photo

OSAWATOMIE — The annual Miracle on Main Street will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Osawatomie.

The annual holiday festival will feature pictures with Santa, a performance by the Paola School of Dance, raffle prizes, a vendor fair, the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and much more.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

