Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family.
U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
John’s father, John, and stepmom, Lisa, were looking forward to having breakfast with their 23-year-old son at Whistle Stop Cafe in Osawatomie before getting ready for Cooper’s party later in the day.
John and Lisa were just leaving their Rantoul home at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning when something stopped them in their tracks.
“There were a lot of red and blue lights north of Rantoul,” Lisa said. “We looked at each other and said, ‘Oh God!’”
The couple hurried toward the lights and quickly discovered that emergency personnel were working the scene of a one-vehicle accident that resulted in a fatality. When investigators started asking them questions about their son’s vehicle, John and Lisa suddenly realized the horrific truth that it was indeed their son’s pickup truck that was involved in the wreck.
“He was the light of our lives,” Lisa said. “He was killed on his son’s first birthday.”
John and Lisa still don’t know what caused the accident.
According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of Vermont Road north of Rantoul at 3:43 a.m. Jan. 29 in response to a report of a vehicle fire.
Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies found a Toyota T100 pickup truck fully engulfed in flames in the ditch on the east side of the road. Members of the Cutler Township Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the release.
Based on the evidence at the scene, deputies determined that the truck was traveling south on Vermont Road when for an unknown reason the vehicle drove off the road to the east, overturned and caught fire, according to the release.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no other occupants within the vehicle.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office did not initially release the name of the victim, and Lisa said officially identifying the body was not an easy process because of the nature of the accident. Military dental records were requested to make the final confirmation.
But Lisa said she and her husband instantly knew that he was gone.
“John and I were at the accident scene, and we knew that it was his truck,” Lisa said.
Lisa said her stepson was visiting friends in Baldwin City and then planned to meet them for breakfast Sunday morning before getting ready for Cooper’s party.
“We don’t know if he swerved to miss an animal; we don’t know what happened,” Lisa said. “A passerby called it in.”
As word of John’s death began to spread, Lisa said the family started receiving countless messages of condolences from friends and fellow military members. Tributes to John began popping up on social media.
It didn’t surprise Lisa that John left a positive impact on so many people.
“He was the life of the party,” Lisa said. “He never got angry. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He was a special boy.”
John grew up in Osawatomie, and after high school he went to work for Taylor Forge Engineered Systems in Paola for a short time. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2018 and traveled to California for boot camp. He was stationed in Florida, Japan, and most recently Hawaii, according to his obituary.
John is survived by his 1-year-old son, Cooper; mother, Michelle Robinson of Osawatomie; father, John Diediker and stepmom Lisa Diediker of Rantoul; and several other family members.
Lisa said she is glad the Osawatomie school district allowed them to use the high school auditorium for the visitation and funeral because she knows there will be a lot of people there. She has already heard from military members preparing to travel overseas to attend the services.
The visitation is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Mac Steele Gymnasium inside Osawatomie High School.
