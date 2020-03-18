Cory Shovick has taken over the role of Youth Sports Director for the Osawatomie Recreation Commission. He is based at the OZone: USD 367 Sports and Fitness Zone.
Osawatomie USD 367 Superintendent Justin Burchett said Thursday, March 12, that Shovick recently began his new duties.
“The current staff kind of planned out the indoor soccer season, so he’s sliding into that plan, and now he’s working on planning baseball and softball,” Burchett said. “He has an office at the OZone.”
The Osawatomie Recreation Commission is run through the OZone and is under the umbrella of USD 367. Darren Soucie is the OZone’s executive director.
Shovick is a recent graduate of Emporia State University where he obtained a recreation degree, Burchett said. The superintendent said Shovick is currently working on his master’s degree from Pittsburg State University.
While in Emporia, Shovick worked for the Emporia Recreation Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.