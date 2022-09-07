Osawatomie — Osawatomie Public Library will host “African American Musicians in Kansas 1860-1920,” a presentation and discussion by Lem Sheppard, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the John Brown Museum State Historic Site.
Sheppard, of Pittsburg, Kan., is an internationally known blues guitarist, vocalist, and historian. His talk will explore the musical history of African Americans, and the music’s social and cultural impacts in Kansas, according to a news release from Humanities Kansas.
Members of the community are invited to attend the free program, which is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
“I was very excited when he agreed to come to Osawatomie,” said Osawatomie Public Library Director Morgan Menefee. “Any time we can bring in such an amazing talent and make history accessible, we need to do so.”
African American musicians from 1860-1920 are often part of an under-told story in Kansas history from that time period, according to the Humanities Kansas release. These musicians played in mandolin quartets, cornet bands, orchestras, and string bands, and they performed as itinerant musicians and jubilee singers at civic events, weddings, fairs, barn dances, and private homes, according to the release.
Menefee said she had looked into booking Sheppard for the library’s summer reading program, but decided his presentation fit better as a lead-in to the community’s two-day Freedom Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18.
“Lem Sheppard is a passionate historian and gifted musician,” Menefee said. “People of all ages will enjoy learning about this often-overlooked section of musical history. And for history buffs, this is just the start of an amazing Freedom Festival weekend.”
In the event of rain, Sheppard’s program will take place inside the Osawatomie Public Library, located at 527 Brown Ave. in Osawatomie.
“African American Musicians in Kansas 1860-1920” is part of Humanities Kansas’ Speakers Bureau, featuring humanities-based presentations designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement, according to the release.
For more information about “African American Musicians in Kansas 1860-1920” in Osawatomie, contact the Osawatomie Public Library at (913) 755-2136.
