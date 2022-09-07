220907_mr_library_program_01

Lem Sheppard, a noted blues guitarist, vocalist and historian, who will give a presentation Thursday, Sept. 15, in Osawatomie.

 Submitted photo

Osawatomie — Osawatomie Public Library will host “African American Musicians in Kansas 1860-1920,” a presentation and discussion by Lem Sheppard, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the John Brown Museum State Historic Site.

Sheppard, of Pittsburg, Kan., is an internationally known blues guitarist, vocalist, and historian. His talk will explore the musical history of African Americans, and the music’s social and cultural impacts in Kansas, according to a news release from Humanities Kansas.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

