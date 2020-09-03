PAOLA – A multi-week investigation by Paola Police Department detectives has led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Osawatomie man for allegedly violating the privacy of multiple women.
Throughout the month of August, the Paola Police Department began receiving reports from local women who indicated that a suspicious male was possibly following them around Walmart and Price Chopper in Paola, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
The man was believed to be taking photographs and/or video of the women on his cellphone without their consent, according to the release.
On Sept. 1, Paola police officers arrested David W. Williams, 36, of Osawatomie, and he was booked into the Miami County Jail on two counts of breach of privacy, according to the release.
Under the Kansas statute, the elements of the alleged crime in these cases involve taking photographs and/or video recordings of a person’s undergarments without their consent, according to the release.
“We would like to recognize the work of our patrol officers handling the initial calls and the outstanding investigative work of our detective’s unit to build a case against Williams,” the release states. “Furthermore, we believe the victims of these cases should be commended for their bravery in coming forward to report these incidents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.