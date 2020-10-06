A 51-year-old Osawatomie man has been arrested and faces two felony charges after allegedly traveling to Topeka to meet an underage child Monday, Oct. 5, at a local motel, according to a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
David D. Spears faces felony charges of aggravated human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child in connection with the incident, according to the release. He was booked Monday evening into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the two felony counts.
A 17-year-old male from Topeka also was arrested and charged with commercial sexual exploitation of a child for transporting the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was placed in protective custody, the release said.
Detectives with the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division and multiple law enforcement officers with the Kansas Highway Patrol were involved in making the arrests Monday evening, according to the release.
On Sept. 29, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol received information from a concerned person regarding the possible human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.