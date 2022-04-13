A 26-year-old Osawatomie man was killed Monday, April 11, when the motorcycle he was riding hit a hay trailer in Franklin County.
Edward Gulley, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency first responders were unsuccessful in their attempts to save him, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Vermont Road west of Osawatomie at 1:41 p.m. April 11 in response to reports of the accident.
Upon arrival, deputies determined that Gulley was driving a motorcycle southbound when he hit a hay trailer being towed into the entrance of a field, according to the release.
Staff from Franklin County Emergency Medical Services, first responders from Cutler Township Fire Department, and deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office all attempted lifesaving treatment on Gulley but were unsuccessful, according to the release.
The accident is under investigation by the Franklin County Crash Team, which consists of sheriff’s office deputies and officers from the Ottawa Police Department who have been trained in advanced accident investigative techniques, according to the release.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has more information is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center at (785) 242-3800.
