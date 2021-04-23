OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie’s mask ordinance is still in effect.
The Osawatomie City Council, in a 5-4 vote, rejected an attempt to repeal the city mandate. Before their vote Thursday, April 22, council members heard from the city manager and the Chamber’s executive director, as well as fielded comments from members of the public who represented both sides of the issue.
City Manager Mike Scanlon said the number one job for a city manager is to protect the health and welfare of the community's residents. He provided some examples of how the mask ordinance appears to have helped accomplish those objectives – starting with the council meetings themselves.
Since adopting the mask ordinance in July 2020, the City Council has held about 20 meetings without one spreader event, Scanlon said.
“We’ve had 529 people in meetings. We’ve been masked, we’ve been socially distanced and we have yet to have a spreader event,” Scanlon said. “Is it masks? Is it that we’re safe outside these shared environments? Is it the distancing? I don’t know, but it seems to have worked – to have that many people and we didn’t have a spreader event.”
More than two dozen business owners, though, told the Chamber's top executive they want to see the mask order lifted.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kari Bradley told the council she spoke with 35 business owners, and during those face-to-face conversations seven remain neutral on the mandate, one would like to see the mandate remain, and 27 would like to see the mandate lifted.
Thirteen businesses will follow the city’s decision if it is lifted and leave it up to each individual, while six – mostly health care professionals – will continue to enforce the wearing of masks, Bradley said.
Sixteen owners said they are not currently enforcing the wearing of masks in their businesses, she said.
Osawatomie State Hospital and Life Care Center of Osawatomie will follow the same procedures they currently have in place, and the school district will continue to enforce masks until the end of the school year, Bradley said.
Bradley reported Osawatomie USD 367 Superintendent Justin Burchett told her if the city repeals the ordinance, the school district is capable of standing on its own.
“He did not see it as being an issue,” Bradley said. “If it were repealed tonight, they will still be able to carry out the enforcement of wearing masks for the kids until the end of the school year.”
Bradley said she wanted to have face-to-face conversations with business owners, instead of sending out a survey, to hear what people were actually thinking.
“The fact that 16 of them are not currently enforcing masks – I probably would not have gotten that information from a survey,” she said. “Someone who I actually thought would have said to keep the mandate said, ‘I’ve been vaccinated, I believe in the science, it is not being enforced so it should be repealed.’ So some of these are actually a surprise to me.”
People frequently said they did not want to be on an island when having to enforce the mandate, since the state, the county, and the cities of Paola and Louisburg do not have mask orders in place, Bradley said.
But several business owners also said they would wear a mask if a client or customer asked for it. And they would put a mask on in a place like a hair salon if a customer came in wearing a mask, to make everyone more comfortable, she said.
“There is a lot of feeling that way – so it’s not a ‘We want to absolutely get rid of masks and we’re going to have a bonfire,’” Bradley said. “It’s a ‘We would like for it to be left up to the individuals and the individual businesses to then enforce it.’ But they don’t necessarily think Osawatomie should have a citywide mandate.”
Bob Kovar, a rural Osawatomie resident, said he has read 76 scientific studies that do not draw the conclusion that masks are effective. He said that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down dramatically in Miami County and across Kansas.
“We are on a downhill slope on this thing and I think everybody is pleased to see it,” Kovar said. “The school is going to take care of the kids. The kids are not terribly at risk, we know that nationwide. We know those figures.”
Miami County commissioners last July voted 5-0 to forgo Gov. Laura Kelly's statewide mask mandate before changing course in November when they decided not to opt out of her executive order, Kovar said. That order expired March 31.
When voting last July, commissioners stated masks will not be mandated in Miami County, he said.
“We flew in the face of that when we passed it (in July),” Kovar said of Osawatomie’s ordinance.
Kovar said he did not come to the meeting that night to argue mask efficacy, but rather to discuss the freedom for individuals to make a choice.
“People can wear them as much as they want," he said. "Everyone can wear one. We mandated behavior here, and that’s pretty silly.”
Dr. Sarah Dorsett of Osawatomie described the pandemic in a different way.
“This is not an issue of Constitutional freedoms," she said. "This is pure and simple. The pandemic is a public health issue."
Dorsett said the school district, bolstered by the city’s mask ordinance, brought kids into the classroom for in-person learning and has kept its doors open since August. She expressed disappointment the public safety measure of wearing masks has not been embraced by more people in the general public.
Dorsett said the University of Kansas provides a Covid-19 media update daily on Facebook Live. In response to her question Thursday morning, the university’s chief medical officer said that until more people are vaccinated he was a little nervous about repealing mask mandates. He urged people to be very thoughtful about masking indoors, especially restaurants and businesses.
The university’s head of infection control said the overwhelming data shows masking and social distancing continue to be the best practices to stop the spread and keep individuals safe and healthy. The KU medical professionals call masking and social distancing the pillars of infection control, she said.
“So those are the professionals in public health for this region that I hope you will listen to because there are a lot of voices out there, a lot of opinions,” Dorsett said.
Mayor Mark Govea said his priority is for people to get vaccinated. Govea said he was in favor of delaying the issue until the council’s May 13 meeting to provide time for more people to be vaccinated.
Scanlon shared a story that illustrated the apparent effectiveness of vaccinations.
The only spreader event that the city government has experienced during the pandemic occurred at a luncheon where several unmasked people were seated at the same table eating lunch.
“One of them had Covid,” Scanlon said. “Two of them contracted it from that lunch, three of them didn’t. Do you know why the three didn’t? They were the three that had already been vaccinated. And they were already two weeks into their first vaccination.”
Scanlon said the only number that council members needed to remember Thursday night was 27 – the number of days remaining in the school year where the community’s largest collection of people gather every day in the elementary, middle and high schools.
“If you pass it, understand it becomes effective next Wednesday, so that’s six days from now, which means that school is 21 days from being dismissed,” Scanlon told the council. “If you wait until the May 13 council meeting, when it becomes effective (six days later) in terms of repealing the ordinance and people don’t wear masks, is the day that school lets out.
“I default towards protecting as many people as I can, but I also respect that other people have different opinions that need to be weighed,” he said. “So I’m not going to say repeal or not repeal, I’m just going to say as a city manager what my calling tells me to do. I will always default to protecting the public.”
Council member Nick Hampson moved that the council approve Ordinance No. 3795 which would repeal the city’s existing mask order. Council member Kirk Wright seconded the motion, and council members Dan Macek and Cathy Caldwell joined Hampson and Wright in casting the four “yes” votes to approve the repeal ordinance.
Council members Lawrence Dickinson, Karen LaDuex, Kenny Diehm and Jeff Walmann voted against the ordinance. Mayor Govea, asking that the issue be revisited May 13, cast the deciding “no” vote.
