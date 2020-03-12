OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Police Department was one of only 38 police departments across the state that qualified for a AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award for its work in 2019.
Bob Hamilton, law enforcement liaison for the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), delivered that news to the Osawatomie City Council on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Hamilton presented the award to Police Chief David Stuteville during the council meeting at City Hall. It marks the third consecutive year the police department has received the AAA award.
“I’m pleased to report that the police department again earned a platinum award, the highest given by AAA, for their superior efforts addressing local traffic safety issues this past year,” said Hamilton, a retired law enforcement official. “This award is provided by AAA Kansas to encourage law enforcement agencies to address local traffic safety issues in a coordinated and cost-effective way.”
Hamilton said the Osawatomie Police Department is being recognized for a variety of activities and programs, including:
- Having a department policy requiring all employees to wear seatbelts.
- Participating in the highly effective, student-led Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) campaign with Osawatomie High School.
- Conducting Thanksgiving Safe Arrival seatbelt enforcement.
- Participation in the “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” impaired driving enforcement campaign and the “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.
Hamilton congratulated Chief Stuteville and his department and thanked Mayor Mark Govea and the City Council for the support they provide to the police department.
