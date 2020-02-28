OSAWATOMIE – Kids will have plenty to leap about this leap year.
The OHS gymnasiums will be packed with activities, games, inflatables, a silent auction and raffle items when the Osawatomie Partners In Education (PIE) organization puts on its annual carnival fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Co-President Ivy Cole said PIE raises about $20,000 per year to put toward its programs and projects that benefit Osawatomie USD 367 schools, students and teachers.
PIE provides thousands of dollars’ worth of new books for libraries in all district schools; provides college scholarships for graduating Osawatomie High School seniors; has helped obtain grant funding for new technology in classrooms; helps provide classrooms with instructional and pod supplies and special equipment for grades K-12;
The organization also sponsors the popular breakfast and lunch grandparents and family nights during book fairs; helps coordinate and support the Osawatomie Business Partners program linking local businesses and classrooms; coordinates Trojan Nation; helps pay for spring bowling and field trips; and helps provide schoolwide assemblies and counseling programs teaching respect, personal health and safety and responsibility.
Osawatomie Superintendent Justin Burchett said he’s very appreciative of everything PIE does for USD 367, and that their work benefits every school in the district as they seek to reach every student.
The carnival on Saturday afternoon is an important fundraiser for the organization.
Businesses, organizations and individuals have donated lots of items for the raffle drawings. Some of those items include a four-pack of Kansas City Royals tickets, a boy’s and a girl’s mountain bike, Pit Boss grill and pellets, chainsaw, handheld blower, a family photo session, Apple Air Pod, Versace sunglasses, Chiefs’ cornhole game and corn bags and others.
A list of donors and raffle items, along with PayPal links to the items and carnival wristbands, can be found on PIE’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/OsawatomiePIE/posts/?ref=page_internal
The last opportunity for discounted carnival prices ends tonight (Friday, Feb. 28) for Saturday’s carnival. Raffle tickets and wristbands can be purchased through PayPal and the OHS central office. Participants do not have to be present to win. The drawings will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the carnival after the silent auction closes.
