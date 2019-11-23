OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie’s Small Town Holiday Festival will keep people in the holiday spirit from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Loft on Sixth, City Auditorium and John Brown State Park.
The Loft on Sixth,
425 Sixth St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Holiday vendors for Christmas shopping; Chamber crafts for kids of all ages; Chamber coloring contest for kindergarten through fifth-grade; lunch items for purchase; drawings for a chance to win a holiday ham from Cow Palace.
10 a.m. to noon — Osawatomie PIE (Partners in Education) encourages everyone to come shop for the holidays and enjoy the organization’s annual kids paint party in the social room at The Loft. Cost is $10 per canvas.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Santa Claus will be available to visit with children and for photo ops.
2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Polar Express showing, and kids are invited to wear their jammies while sipping on hot cocoa and eating cookies during the movie. Blankets and pillows are also welcome.
City Auditorium,
Fifth and Main streets
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Paola School of Dance performance, followed immediately by the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in front of City Hall next door, and the downtown lighting ceremony. The Band of Oz will be playing festive tunes; Lantern Coffee will be available for purchase and hot cocoa and cookies will be provided in front of City Hall.
John Brown Memorial Park, 10th and Main streets
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Old-fashioned Christmas, plus a visit from Santa that evening at the Adair Cabin.
