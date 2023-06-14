OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie City Council members have approved a letter of intent that maps out the details of Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary purchasing the Osawatomie pound property near the Osawatomie Golf Course.
Council members unanimously approved the plan during their June 8 meeting.
In 2019, Jen Dulski and her Always and Furever volunteers took over management of the city-owned Osawatomie pound, turning it into a no-kill facility.
Since that time, Always and Furever has spent more than $300,000 caring for animals housed in the facility, and the group recently committed $10,000 through donors to acquire a new air conditioner and agreed to commit another $36,000 for the replacement of kennel cages purchased more than 25 years ago, according to city documents.
“They have put a lot of money into that facility,” Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon said. “We don’t have a lot of resources that we can dedicate to an animal shelter.”
The letter of intent states that the sale would include the pound building and 2-acre property near 327th Street and Beaver Lake Road. The purchase price would be subject to an appraisal and agreed upon by both parties.
If Always and Furever chooses to sell the property in the future, the city would have the right of first refusal and be given the opportunity to buy the property back at the same price it originally sold. Scanlon said he doesn’t expect that to happen with Dulski at the helm of Always and Furever.
“I know from her passion, she won’t let it fail,” Scanlon said.
Dulski and her team have been working on plans for a largescale expansion of Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary west of Spring Hill that would include a Miami County Animal Shelter.
Miami County planning commissioners in May voted 5-2 to recommend denying a conditional-use permit (CUP) that was being requested for the expansion. Always and Furever then pulled the application before the issue went before the Miami County Commission.
Osawatomie City Councilman Dan Macek asked Dulski what her plans are for the Osawatomie pound if the expansion project is eventually approved west of Spring Hill.
Dulski said they are in the process of revising the CUP request for the expansion project, and she still envisions the Spring Hill site as the primary home base for the future with a Miami County shelter included.
But she said the Osawatomie pound will remain open and serve as a drop-off location for police officers who can’t travel to another city or need a place to drop off an animal in the middle of the night.
Several community members spoke during the council meeting, and all were in favor of Always and Furever purchasing the pound property.
Osawatomie resident Deana Brim, who manages the Osawatomie pound, said 301 animals came through the facility last year, and none of them were euthanized. She thanked the city for allowing Always and Furever to continue to operate the site and take over ownership.
“It makes me proud to be an Osawatomie citizen,” Brim said. “You don’t know how much this means to me.”
