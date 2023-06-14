230614_mr_osa_pound_01

OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie City Council members have approved a letter of intent that maps out the details of Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary purchasing the Osawatomie pound property near the Osawatomie Golf Course.

Council members unanimously approved the plan during their June 8 meeting.

