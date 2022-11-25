221130_mr_osa_patrol_01

The Osawatomie Police Department conducted a saturation patrol Friday, Nov. 18, that resulted in 26 traffic stops and three arrests. 

 Osawatomie Police Department

OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Police Department conducted a saturation patrol in the community Friday, Nov. 18, that resulted in arrests and the seizure of illegal substances.

The five-hour operation from 7 p.m. to midnight resulted in 26 traffic stops, three pedestrian checks, three K-9 deployments, six citations and three arrests, according to a news release from the police department.

