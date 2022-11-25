OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Police Department conducted a saturation patrol in the community Friday, Nov. 18, that resulted in arrests and the seizure of illegal substances.
The five-hour operation from 7 p.m. to midnight resulted in 26 traffic stops, three pedestrian checks, three K-9 deployments, six citations and three arrests, according to a news release from the police department.
Additionally, 43.73 grams of presumptive marijuana and 7.08 grams of presumptive psilocybin mushrooms were seized by Osawatomie patrol officers during a traffic complaint, according to the release. The case is pending further investigation.
The targeted patrol was undertaken because of residents’ complaints about reckless driving, speeding, drugs/narcotics activity, other suspicious activity and several reported burglaries and thefts in the city of Osawatomie, according to the release.
The investigations and patrol divisions of the Osawatomie Police Department conducted the operation, with assistance from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Paola Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.
Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville said the department would like to thank these agencies for their participation in the operation.
The Osawatomie Police Department takes citizens complaints very seriously and will focus time and resources into ensuring public safety and security, Chief Stuteville said.
