Ladies riding flamingos on the Life Care Center of Osawatomie float throw candy to children along Main Street in Osawatomie during last year’s John Brown Jamboree 2.0 parade. This year’s parade is set for Thursday, June 15.

OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie’s annual John Brown Jamboree 2.0 celebration will span four days from June 15-18.

The Jamboree parade will start the fun at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, down Main Street from First to 12th streets. This year’s parade theme is “Hometown Heroes.” Parade participants are asked to come to First and Main streets at 6 p.m.

