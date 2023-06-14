Ladies riding flamingos on the Life Care Center of Osawatomie float throw candy to children along Main Street in Osawatomie during last year’s John Brown Jamboree 2.0 parade. This year’s parade is set for Thursday, June 15.
OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie’s annual John Brown Jamboree 2.0 celebration will span four days from June 15-18.
The Jamboree parade will start the fun at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, down Main Street from First to 12th streets. This year’s parade theme is “Hometown Heroes.” Parade participants are asked to come to First and Main streets at 6 p.m.
Judges Choice prize awards will be $200 for the first-place float, $100 for the second-place float, and $50 for the third-place float. First-, second- and third-place ribbons will also be awarded in multiple categories, including best horse and rider, antique car, classic car, antique tractor, bicycle and ball team.
The Band of Oz will be playing after the parade behind Memorial Hall in John Brown Memorial Park.
Thursday will also be the first night for the carnival, which will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday on 11th Street next to the stadium. The kids carnival will feature rides, games and food.
A variety of activities are scheduled for Saturday, June 17. The John Brown Jamboree 5K will start the day at the Flint Hills Trail Mile Zero. The event will take place from 8 to 10 a.m.
A pickleball tournament will begin at 8:15 a.m. at the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex.
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament also will take place Saturday morning at the Ozone with doors opening at 8 a.m. and games starting at 9 a.m.
Also Saturday morning, a baby contest will take place at the Osawatomie High School auditorium, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and the event beginning at 9 a.m.
The Elks Riders 921 have organized a car, truck and motorcycle show that is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at John Brown Memorial Park. A donation of at least $15 will be collected at entry, and the money will go toward the Elks Riders Scholarship Fund.
A craft fair will also be taking place at the park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and food trucks are expected to be on site.
The fun won’t slow down Saturday night, as Asylum Bridge and The Tanner Foulk Band will perform a free music concert at John Brown Park. Asylum Bridge is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m., with The Tanner Foulk Band following at 8:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.
The fun will wrap up Sunday, June 18, with a kids fishing derby organized by Elks Riders 921. Registration for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. at Osawatomie Lake.
