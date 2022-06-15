OSAWATOMIE — The excitement for Osawatomie John Brown Jamboree 2.0 isn’t the only thing heating up this week, as temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s during the three-day celebration June 16-18.
That likely won’t stop community members, though, who will have no shortage of opportunities to have some summer fun during the festival.
The Jamboree parade will start the fun at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, down Main Street from First to 12th streets. The parade theme celebrates the history of the John Brown Jamboree festival, so participants are encouraged to break out the nostalgia.
The Band of Oz will be playing after the parade behind Memorial Hall in John Brown Memorial Park.
Fun will continue Friday, June 17, during a free talent contest beginning at 6 p.m. at the Osawatomie High School auditorium.
The contest is open to all musicians, singers, dancers, twirlers, magicians and more. There will be cash prizes.
A variety of activities are scheduled for Saturday, June 18. A Jaunt & Jog will start the day at the Flint Hills Trail Mile Zero. The event will feature an 18-mile or 40-mile bike ride at 8 a.m., 5K fun run/walk at 9 a.m., and four-mile kids bike ride at 10 a.m.
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament also will take place Saturday morning at the Ozone with doors opening at 8 a.m. and games starting at 9 a.m.
Also Saturday morning, a baby contest will take place at the Osawatomie High School auditorium, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. and the event beginning at 9 a.m.
The Elks Riders 921 have organized a car, truck and motorcycle show that is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at John Brown Memorial Park. A donation of at least $10 will be collected at entry, and the money will go toward the Elks Riders Scholarship Fund.
A craft fair will also be taking place at the park Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and food trucks are expected to be on site.
A live amateur boxing event will begin at 5 p.m. at Osawatomie High School. Admission is $10.
The fun won’t slow down Saturday night, as Steven Bankey & The Flatlanders will perform a free country music concert beginning at 8 p.m. at Lynn Dickey Stadium. The rain location will be the Osawatomie High School auditorium.
Children and the young at heart will be in for a treat all three days, as a carnival is scheduled to take place behind the stadium all three nights, as well as from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
