OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Public Library will receive a $10,000 federal humanities grant to help the library recover from the pandemic.
The community library was selected for the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries, an emergency relief program to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
The Osawatomie Public Library plans to use the grant funds to preserve and restore library and community history, including the original 1912 Carnegie Library blueprints and 1901 Miami County Atlas filled with local history notes, photographs, and newspaper clippings.
The grant will also help the library bolster its presence at the community’s annual Freedom Festival, which is a celebration of its heritage as an abolitionist settlement during the era of Bleeding Kansas in pre-Civil War America, according to the release.
“I am so proud of our library for being part of this incredible opportunity,” library Director Morgan Crabtree said. “This grant will truly help us to come out of the pandemic with a new energy and focus on enriching our community through the humanities.”
The grant funding is provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
More than 370 libraries across the United States applied for the grant and 200 were awarded, according to the American Library Association (ALA).
The participating libraries, selected through a competitive, peer-reviewed application process, include public libraries, academic/college libraries, K-12 libraries, and tribal, special and prison libraries, according to the release.
The recipients represent 45 states and Puerto Rico and serve communities ranging in size from 642 residents in Weir, Kan., to the city of Los Angeles.
Libraries were chosen with an emphasis on reaching historically underserved and/or rural communities, according to the release.
“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic — from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures — especially in our communities of the greatest need,” ALA President Patty Wong said.
