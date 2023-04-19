230419_mr_osa_library_01

The Osawatomie Public Library is located at 527 Brown Ave.

 File photo

OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Public Library has received a grant to improve digital equity in the community.

Director Morgan Menefee said the $16,850 grant from the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will help the library better serve residents of Osawatomie and the surrounding area who use the library as their primary source of internet and technology access, according to a city of Osawatomie press release.

