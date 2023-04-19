OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Public Library has received a grant to improve digital equity in the community.
Director Morgan Menefee said the $16,850 grant from the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund will help the library better serve residents of Osawatomie and the surrounding area who use the library as their primary source of internet and technology access, according to a city of Osawatomie press release.
The grant program is administered by the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation and the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), which put out a call for organizations to apply for funds to help them improve digital equity in their communities, according to the release.
Menefee’s application advocated for funding that would allow library clerks to work additional hours to provide troubleshooting for patron devices and offer specific technology or digital literacy courses, according to the release.
Additionally, the grant would allow clerks to assist patrons who want to apply for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
Menefee also requested funding to replace four functionally obsolete public access computers and for one year of service for wifi hotspots the library offers as checkout material, all of which have increased in use and popularity over the past two months, the library director said.
The library was awarded its full funding request.
In the press release, city officials and the Library Board of Trustees said they are looking forward to seeing the digital equity and literacy programs unfold in the coming weeks and praised the high level of work accomplished by the library and its staff.
