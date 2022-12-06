OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Public Library is getting ready to spread a little holiday cheer by hosting its annual Christmas Homes Tour.
The tour is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the library, which is located at 527 Brown Ave. in Osawatomie. Tour maps will be provided with the tickets.
Homes and historic sites to be featured on the tour include the Glendenings, Mike and Lori Moon, the Hanysaks, Amanda Moon, the Old Stone Church, John Brown Museum and the Ghost Cabin.
“Rumor has it that Santa will be at the John Brown Museum,” Osawatomie Public Library Director Morgan Menefee said. “A couple of the homes will have treats for visitors, and there just might be a prize drawing at one of the tour stops.”
Patrons also can enjoy refreshments of cookies and cocoa and take part in gingerbread house decorating from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the library.
“The gingerbread houses are free — you don’t need a tour ticket to do those,” Menefee said.
Menefee has been pleased with the community’s response to the homes tour.
“I’ve been very happy with sales and feedback thus far,” Menefee said. “I credit that to a successful homes tour last year. Thanks to that positive experience, we had new people wanting to feature their homes this year, which is exciting.”
