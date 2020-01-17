OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie’s search for a new city manager is ramping up.
The League of Kansas Municipalities, which is assisting the Osawatomie City Council with the search through its League Executive/Administrative Position Search program (LEAPS), was to begin advertising the position after the first of the year.
“Before the holidays the council completed a (LEAPS) survey on the position,” Mayor Mark Govea said in a recent interview. “That information will be used for a position description. An information piece is being put together with a basic description of Osawatomie that will be used in the search. This was scheduled to go out the first of the year.”
The council hired Michael Smith to serve as the interim city manager until former City Manager Don Cawby’s successor could be found. The council’s goal at the time of hiring Smith and engaging the League’s services was to hire a new city manager before the city’s contract with Smith expires March 27, 2020.
