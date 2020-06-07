OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie school board is hopeful a proposed increase in the USD 367 Recreation Commission’s property tax mill levy would help the organization shoulder more of its expenses to free up money the school district can put toward educational programs and other needs.
Osawatomie USD 367 school board members in May approved a request from the recreation commission to increase its mill levy, not to exceed three mills, beginning in the 2021 tax year. The proposal does not mean the recreation commission would have to levy the full three mills but would have the ability to do so.
One mill brings in about $50,000 annually, Superintendent Justin Burchett said.
Burchett said additional funding would allow the recreation commission to grow current programs, institute a replacement cycle for recreation equipment and fully fund the youth sports director position. The commission currently covers about 50 percent of the director’s position, he said.
The mill levy increase would help cover the expense of operating the Ozone Family Aquatic Park each summer, Burchett said. The school district has been funding the operational costs of the outdoor pool. The additional funding also would help the commission share the costs of recreational facility improvements, he said.
There are two desired outcomes of the increased mill levy, Burchett said.
“The first is providing resources for improvements in the recreation programs, both in the quality of existing programs and in the introduction of new programs,” he said. “The second is to allow the district to repurpose funds, which have been used to support recreation programs and recreation staff, to the district's educational and capital needs.”
The recreation commission’s request that the school district authorize a maximum mill levy not to exceed 3 mills would be allowed unless a petition calling for an election to decide the proposed increase is signed by at least 5 percent of the qualified voters of the school district. The petition would have to be filed with the county’s election officer – which is the Miami County Clerk – within 30 days following the date of the last publication of the resolution, which was Wednesday, June 3.
