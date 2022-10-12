The city of Osawatomie has been awarded a $1.5 million Transportation Alternatives (TA) state grant to create two pathways for a more walkable community. The blue line is the proposed pathway for South Levee loop. The yellow line is the proposed area for John Brown loop.
The city of Osawatomie has been awarded a $1.5 million Transportation Alternatives (TA) state grant to create two pathways for a more walkable community. The blue line is the proposed pathway for South Levee loop. The yellow line is the proposed area for John Brown loop.
221012_mr_osa_grant_01
City of Osawatomie
Osawatomie city representatives pose with Gov. Laura Kelly for a photo at the Transportation Alternatives (TA) award announcements Thursday, Oct. 6, in Manhattan.
OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie has been awarded a $1.5 million state grant for an infrastructure pathways project to create a more walkable community.
Osawatomie’s project, titled “John Brown South Levee Loop Connection,” includes plans for a crushed limestone pathway on top of the southern levee, and a 10-foot-wide multi-use concrete pathway loop through central neighborhoods that connects amenities and other destinations, according to a city news release.
These pathways will promote a more active community, enhance the walkability of neighborhoods and school routes, and help to guide visitors from the Flint Hills Trail Mile Zero trailhead to the downtown district and other community amenities, city officials said in the release.
“We’re very excited at tying these grant dollars into our to Sixth Street improvements,” City Manager Mike Scanlon said. “These dollars go specifically towards the South Levee loop trail an and the John Brown loop, all of which tie into the Mile Zero trailhead. Anytime we can both leverage and tie our projects together, we stretch our dollars and those of our taxpayers.”
Gov. Laura Kelly announced the 32 grant winners Thursday, Oct. 6, in Manhattan.
The competitive Transportation Alternatives (TA) grant program — administered by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) for fiscal year 2023-2024 — provides funding for projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for nondriver access to public transportation and overall safety and mobility improvements, according to the release.
Combined, the 32 projects in this round of funding were being awarded more than $28 million.
“This funding will make it easier for Kansans to get outside and get moving no matter where they live,” Gov. Kelly said. “By investing in our infrastructure, we are making our communities safer, stronger, and more attractive for generations to come.”
Osawatomie received the third largest grant at $1,530,770, and it is the only project selected in Miami County.
The multi-year Osawatomie project has two planned phases between the John Brown loop and the South Levee loop. City officials said they are hopeful both projects will help to better influence pedestrian safety in upcoming street repair projects such as the full-depth reconstruction of 6th Street coming in 2023, according to the release.
The John Brown loop proposal is designed to improve the connection between community destinations such as the Mile Zero trailhead for the Flint Hills Trail, the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex, Osawatomie High School, O-Zone facilities, John Brown Memorial Park and the John Brown Museum State Historic Site, according to the city.
City officials said the improvements will allow for greater pedestrian safety, including to help ensure student safety as they walk or bike to school.
The South Levee loop proposal aims to create a crushed limestone pathway that connects the Flint Hills Trail and Mile Zero trailhead to the southern levee that circumnavigates the community, creating an intentional pathway for bicycle and pedestrian traffic back into the community core, according to the release.
The gravel pathway is proposed to connect to existing concrete infrastructure and will work to enhance bicycle and pedestrian traffic safety along those existing corridors, according to the city.
More information about the project will available in the coming weeks as city staff and their engineering partners begin developing plans, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.