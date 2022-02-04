OSAWATOMIE – A big box store may not be in Osawatomie's future.
But city officials agreed tourism can play a larger role in driving Osawatomie's economy.
With that in mind, the city has reestablished the Osawatomie Tourism Committee in part to promote signature events designed to draw people to the community.
The city is seeking applicants for the newly reformed tourism committee, which was originally established in 2013 but has been dormant for some time.
The city is accepting applications through Wednesday, Feb. 9. See the city’s website www.osawtomieks.org for more information and details about how to apply.
At its Jan. 27 meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to reestablish the seven-member board.
While the tourism committee’s role will include making recommendations to the governing body on tourism initiatives, marketing and how transient guest tax dollars are spent, most of the discussion at the council meeting focused on the tourism committee’s role in supporting Osawatomie’s four signature events – John Brown Jamboree 2.0, Lights on the Lake, Freedom Festival and Border War BBQ.
“These four signature events are the most important to bringing people into our community besides giving our community something to celebrate,” City Manager Mike Scanlon told the City Council.
Scanlon said those four events are well established and have committees with a chair or co-chairs running them. An important part of the tourism committee’s role is to promote the signature the events and support their committees.
“It is a seven-member board just like it was originally,” Scanlon said of the tourism committee. “The only difference is we identify those signature event committees … each of those events needs to have representation on the tourism committee. Then it allows for three appointments by the governing body.”
The governing body will appoint the seven members of the tourism committee, which will consist of at least one representative from each of the signature events. Each signature event member of the committee has to be a resident, property owner, business owner/operator in the 66064 zip code, according to the city.
Three other voting members will be appointed from the community-at-large. The committee’s membership also includes three ex-officio (non-voting) members: one City Council member, who shall be appointed as a liaison, the city manager, or his or her designee, and the executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce.
Eligible applicants will be considered for appointment at the City Council’s Feb. 10 regular meeting, according to the city’s website.
Budgets will be put together for the four signature events, he said. The tourism committee will review and provide input on those budgets as well as review and make recommendations on the expenditure of transient guest tax revenues collected by the city.
Scanlon said the city also wants to encourage people to come to the community and sponsor events which he classified as non-designated events.
Midwest Endurance Race Co. representatives approached the city this fall about possibly hosting four events on the Flint Hills Trail. The first one, the Mile Zero Race, already has 60 entrees, and organizers expect a turnout of 300 to 400 participants for the April 16 event.
“So now we have to start thinking about events people are trying to bring to our community and we have to start thinking about how we are going to regulate them,” Scanlon said. “The trail will become a place where people will want to host events. It already is and will be that times six in five years.”
A check list will need to be developed that will become the process and procedures for the community’s four signature events and for the non-designated events, the city manager said.
He said organizers of non-designated events will have to follow steps such as writing the city a letter, filling out an application and coming before the governing body to talk about the event. They will have to provide the city with a certificate of insurance and follow all of the other guidelines established in the check list to protect the interests of the city.
Scanlon said the check list also will include items like street-closing procedures and how electric, water and sewer connections are utilized, among others.
“All the things that become a headache if you don’t think about them early on,” Scanlon said. “Because it’s hard to make this stuff up as events are coming at you.”
He emphasized developing the check list needs to be a priority so organizers will know up front what the city’s expectations are for these non-designated events.
“The worse time to come up with the rules is when everybody is at your front door,” Scanlon said. “Our goal is to come up with the rules before they get here.”
