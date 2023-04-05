230329_mr_osa_downtown_02

The Osawatomie Public Library currently is located at 527 Brown Ave.

OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie city leaders are pumping the brakes on plans to apply for CDBG funding for a new library, but the project is still on the city’s radar.

The city announced in a news release March 29 that a public hearing to discuss the CDBG application that was originally proposed for April 13 has been canceled, and there will not be a new notice published in The Miami County Republic.

