OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie city leaders are pumping the brakes on plans to apply for CDBG funding for a new library, but the project is still on the city’s radar.
The city announced in a news release March 29 that a public hearing to discuss the CDBG application that was originally proposed for April 13 has been canceled, and there will not be a new notice published in The Miami County Republic.
“The City of Osawatomie and Osawatomie Public Library Board of Trustees would like more time to speak with the community, refine numbers, and do more comprehensive planning before submitting an application for Library Improvements to the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program in the Community Facilities category,” the release states.
The delay means the city will have to wait for the next funding cycle for CDBG funds, or seek other funding options.
“Because of the extensive application requirements and deadlines within the CDBG program, this cancelation of the public hearing means that the City will not be eligible to submit an application for the current CDBG funding cycle, though City staff and Trustees are eager to continue working to identify other means of funding or private investment,” the release states.
The city has proposed plans for a new library and visitor center inside the existing city-owned adjoining structures of 500 and 510 Main Street, catty-corner to Osawatomie city offices. The library currently is located at 527 Brown Ave.
A public hearing was originally scheduled to take place during the Osawatomie City Council meeting Thursday, March 23, but it was pulled from the agenda, and Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon instead talked about the project with a room full of residents.
Scanlon said he realizes tackling such a project takes time and planning, and it needs to be discussed more with the community.
The public hearing notice stated that the project cost is $3,218,991, with the grant request being for $600,000. The project would entail demolishing selected walls and doors inside the old Masonic Lodge building and then conducting an extensive renovation to include new walls, doors, finishes, lighting, power, HVAC updates, elevator, concrete floor for lower level, storefront windows, masonry restoration, shelving, roofing, plumbing and more.
“We’re not ready to commit that much money for that structure,” Scanlon said. “We need time to discuss it as a community and city council.”
Scanlon said he envisions several phases of improvements to the buildings, with about 75 percent of the cost hopefully being covered by a series of CDBG grants valued at $600,000 each. He added that the total project cost right now is likely $5 to $5.5 million, and he’s hopeful that the city could raise $2.5 to $3 million in grants.
It’s not the first time the city has looked for ways to expand the library.
“The Osawatomie Public Library has been advocating for large-scale expansion for over 15 years, including a previous application to the CDBG program that went unfunded in 2011, and continues to look forward to the next phase of its development,” the city release states.
“Thanks to generous contributions from Library friends and patrons and over a decade of fundraising, OPL has roughly $120,000 in its dedicated Expansion Fund that can be applied as matching funds toward much larger grant opportunities should they become available. Trustees and City staff are committed to identifying a development plan that ensures the Osawatomie Public Library another 150+ years of service to the Osawatomie community and surrounding population.”
