OSAWATOMIE — A surge in COVID-19 cases in Miami County and throughout the region has forced the city of Osawatomie and the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce to transition their Miracle on Main Street event to a primarily online/digital format this Saturday, Dec. 5, the city announced.
Organizers still plan to have the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, as well as announce the citizen/volunteer of the year and offer free socially-distanced Santa photos.
“We’re very disappointed by this, of course, but the safety of our community comes first,” a representative of the city said in a Nov. 24 email announcing the switch in formats.
Organizers of the joint city-chamber event have released the following details for Saturday’s revised holiday celebration:
Free socially-distanced pictures with Santa will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. with Our Clique Photography in the 500 block of downtown Osawatomie. Sign-ups for the photos are first come, first serve, according to organizers. Details are available on the city’s website, as well as chamber and city social media.
Raffle boxes are now available at various local businesses for people to enter into the raffle drawing, organizers said. No purchase required to enter, and you need not be present to win.
“We are going to be livestreaming the announcement of all of our raffle winners on the Facebook page, and we’ll contact by phone those that don’t have a social media presence,” said Samantha Moon in an email. Moon is assistant to the city manager and one of the event’s organizers. “Entrants must be 18-plus, and we’re holding a separate children’s bike raffle via coloring pages at Trojan Elementary. We’ll be advertising the available prizes throughout the week.”
The 1 to 5 p.m. event also includes several activities which can be viewed on the city and chamber Facebook pages:
- Raffle prizes announced every hour
- Special recorded performance by the Paola School of Dance
- Live performance by the Band of Oz
- Citizen/Volunteer of the Year announcement
- Lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at 5 p.m.
- A reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” immediately following the tree lighting
For questions about the event, call or email Chamber Executive Director Kari Bradley: (913) 755-4114, chamber@osawatomiechamber.org; or call or email Samantha Moon, assistant to the city manager: (913) 755-2146, SMoon@osawatomieks.org.
