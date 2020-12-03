Osawatomie Mayor Mark Govea (left) shakes his brother Danny Govea’s hand after lighting the Christmas tree in front of City Hall as part of the community’s 2018 holiday celebration. Miracle on Main Street will take on a revised format Saturday, Dec. 5, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Danny Govea had the honor of flipping the switch to light the Christmas tree as 2018 citizen of the year. This year’s citizen/volunteer of the year will be announced Saturday.