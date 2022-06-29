OSAWATOMIE — The city remains on track to complete the rollout of its new logo this fall.
The logo abandons the green tree and focuses on the community’s origins, geographic identity and historic landmarks which combine to set Osawatomie apart from other communities.
The chosen design features a large light-green letter “O” with an illustration of the iconic Creamery Bridge across the center in a darker green, and includes the water of the Marais des Cygnes River underneath. The city’s Creamery Bridge and its twin, the Pottawatomie Creek Bridge, are both on the National Register of Historic Places and are two of only eight remaining triple-span Marsh-arch bridges.
Known as the town between two rivers, Osawatomie was named for the Osage and the Potawatomie indigenous peoples, from whom the rivers also received their names (the Marais des Cygnes was originally known as the Osage and is part of the larger Osage River water system), according to the city.
City officials said it was important to create a logo that embraced Osawatomie’s history but still pointed toward future growth and development.
“The community is facing so many great and critical projects, from the water plant redesign to the huge street repair plan to the downtown development and all the places in between,” City Manager Mike Scanlon said. “There are a lot of good things happening, and it feels like the sun is rising again over this little town.”
Springboard Creative, of Mission, created the new logo design, which was approved by the City Council in late January. The design predominately features a green color palette, which staff said distinguishes its brand from neighboring communities.
“The city of Paola’s logo uses navy and maroon, city of Louisburg has turquoise and navy, and Spring Hill is also navy-based,” said Samantha Moon, Osawatomie’s public information officer. “We gave the design team a list of colors we wanted to try to stay away from when we thought about neighboring cities, and blue was at the top.”
The rebranding project included new logos for two exterior departments: the Osawatomie Public Library and the Osawatomie Golf Course.
Installing the new branding across the organization, beginning with interior communications, forms, and digital platforms, is underway, Moon said. Once those immediate changes are made, exterior communications and signage will be replaced such as the decals on the city’s fleet, wayfinding signage, and other physical materials like the metal logo displayed on the face of Osawatomie City Hall, according to the city.
The city hopes to have the rebranding effort completed and fully implemented by Oct. 1.
“We’ve been very happy with the result and had some great feedback,” Moon said.
