Osawatomie’s Main Street between 7th and 12th streets will be closed for two to three weeks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2, as crews work on new storm sewer connections related to the nearby Brown Avenue reconstruction project.
The city of Osawatomie has released a map related to the planned closure of a portion of Main Street between 7th and 12th streets. Red on Main and Brown indicates road closures. Blue on Pacific is the main detour around construction. Green shows access to The OZone and track/football field. Yellow shows access to Memorial Hall. Orange shows access to Karl E. Cole Sports Complex and Mile Zero Trailhead. Purple shows access to John Brown Memorial Park, museum and playground.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
City of Osawatomie
OSAWATOMIE — A portion of Osawatomie’s Main Street will be closed for two to three weeks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2, as crews work on new storm sewer connections.
The temporary closure will take place between 7th and 12th streets, and it’s necessary because of the construction of storm sewer as part of the Brown Avenue reconstruction project between 7th and 12th streets south of Main, according to a city of Osawatomie news release.
It will take two to three weeks, weather permitting, to connect the new storm sewer for Brown Avenue into the existing storm sewer on Main Street, according to the release.
During the work, the affected area will be completely closed to all traffic. Since this is part of the Brown Avenue project, Brown Avenue from 7th Street to 12th Street will also be closed to through traffic at the same time, according to the release.
“We ask that you do not travel around the barricades during this work,” the city release states. “Barricades on 7th Street and 12th Street will be adjusted to allow use of those streets without going around barricades.”
City officials said the closure is necessary to ensure the safety and efficiency of the construction work carried out by the city’s contractor, Killough Construction.
“Both law enforcement and the fire department have been notified of the closure,” the release states. “Public works and Killough Construction will work closely with all emergency services to ensure they have quick access in the case of emergencies while these roads are closed for construction.”
All residents are advised to plan accordingly and make use of alley access for their properties during the closure. Residents who have any conflicts or difficulties using their alley access are urged to contact the Osawatomie Public Works Department as soon as possible.
“We will work with you on an individual basis to make necessary arrangements to minimize disruptions where possible,” the city release states.
The city released a map of detour routes, with the main one being Pacific Avenue south of Brown Avenue.
“We would also like to suggest that residents refrain from ordering nonessential deliveries (i.e. Amazon) during the closure,” city officials stated in the release. “We understand this might not be a possibility for all residents and their needs. Waste Management has also been notified of these road closures and we will work closely with them to maintain recycling and trash pickup. Please promptly report any missed services to 913-755-2146 x 0.”
John Brown Memorial Park will remain open and accessible from Parker Avenue and 7th Street or north past The Ozone on 11th Street. The Flint Hills Trailhead will also remain accessible via 14th Street and Pacific Avenue south onto 12th Street, according to the release.
Public Works Director Michele Silsbee talked about the project with Osawatomie City Council members during their July 27 meeting.
Silsbee acknowledged that closing down a main route through town is not ideal, but she said it was unavoidable in this instance, and the city will work to get it back open as soon as possible.
“We don’t want this to be incredibly painful, but we know it will be a little painful for some residents,” Silsbee said.
