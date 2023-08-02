230802_mr_osa_main_closed_01

OSAWATOMIE — A portion of Osawatomie’s Main Street will be closed for two to three weeks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2, as crews work on new storm sewer connections.

The temporary closure will take place between 7th and 12th streets, and it’s necessary because of the construction of storm sewer as part of the Brown Avenue reconstruction project between 7th and 12th streets south of Main, according to a city of Osawatomie news release.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

