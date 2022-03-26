OSAWATOMIE – The city of Osawatomie plans to seek a grant to help cover the cost of rehabilitating a commercial building located at 525 Main St. in the downtown business district.
The city has scheduled a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, in Memorial Hall, located at 411 11th St., to consider submitting an application to the Kansas Department of Commerce for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The application will seek $250,000 in CDBG funds to shore up what the city has deemed a blighted commercial property, built in 1926. The grant would cover most of the estimated $340,119 cost of the project, according to the city.
The proposed project will consist of "demolition, roofing, exterior improvements, window and door upgrades, and miscellaneous appurtenances related to construction activities," according to a resolution the City Council approved at its regular meeting March 24 that set the public hearing.
Council members will consider any other project proposals introduced at the public hearing. Oral and written comments will be recorded and become a part of the Osawatomie CDBG Citizen Participation Plan, according to the city.
