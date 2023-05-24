OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie now has the official support of the Miami County Commission on its quest to gain a national park designation.
Miami County commissioners, during their May 10 meeting, approved a resolution supporting the city’s request to establish the John Brown National Historic Park Site. The commissioners also agreed to give $22,000 to the city to assist in purchasing property for parking surrounding the John Brown Ghost Cabin at the Adair Homestead about two miles west of John Brown Memorial Park.
The Ghost Cabin commemorates the exact location where John Brown called home during his Kansas abolitionist activities in the Bleeding Kansas years of 1855-56. It is one of three primary historical assets the city is focusing on, along with John Brown Memorial Park and the original John Brown Cabin structure.
John Brown Memorial Park was dedicated by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1910 and is the site of the historic Battle of Osawatomie. The battle took place Aug. 30, 1856, and it featured John Brown battling proslavery forces.
The John Brown Cabin is located inside the park and is adjacent to the battlefield. It is protected by a stone pavilion. The cabin and stone pavilion are co-owned and managed by the city and the Kansas State Historical Society.
Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon and Deputy City Manager Bret Glendening both spoke to county commissioners during the May 10 meeting.
Glendening said he and Scanlon both traveled to Washington D.C. in April to meet with Rep. Sharice Davids and Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall.
Glendening said the city is seeking $1.95 million in federal funds that could come with a national park designation in order to make repairs and enhancements to the city’s historic sites.
Glendening said Harpers Ferry, W.Va., is a national park with 3,200 acres of land, 49 employees and a $7 million budget, and he believes its connection to Osawatomie is significant enough to give Osawatomie its own national park designation.
“John Brown is the reason Harpers Ferry is a national park site,” Glendening said. “Absent Brown’s activities in Osawatomie, Harpers Ferry does not exist.”
Glendening said the politicians they met with were supportive, and Davids has requested a reconnaissance survey to be conducted by the National Park Service.
Scanlon showed the commissioners a piece of rock from a quarry in Marble, Colo. Scanlon said rock from that quarry was used to build the Lincoln Memorial, and he hopes it also will be used to identify the various sites in the John Brown National Historic Park Site.
“It would seem to be fitting that the rock that memorializes the great emancipator is the rock that memorializes the first emancipator — John Brown,” Scanlon said. “With your help, we believe we can make the John Brown National Park Site a reality.”
Commissioner Rob Roberts said the county has about $75,000 from liquor tax in a park reserve fund, and that is where the $22,000 will come from.
“This is a perfect suit for that need,” Roberts said.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan thanked the city for working to bring a national park designation to Miami County.
“That’s a big deal,” Vaughan said. “It’s a really big deal.”
