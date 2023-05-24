230524_mr_osa_field_trip_16

OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie now has the official support of the Miami County Commission on its quest to gain a national park designation.

Miami County commissioners, during their May 10 meeting, approved a resolution supporting the city’s request to establish the John Brown National Historic Park Site. The commissioners also agreed to give $22,000 to the city to assist in purchasing property for parking surrounding the John Brown Ghost Cabin at the Adair Homestead about two miles west of John Brown Memorial Park.

