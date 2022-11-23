221123_mr_osa_mural

The Sixth Street levee wing walls, looking inward toward Osawatomie’s city center, will be the location of a new exterior mural project. The Osawatomie Arts Commission is seeking qualified mural artists for this Sixth Street location as well as the Eighth Street wing walls.

 City of Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie is launching a new mural project.

The Osawatomie Arts Commission (OAC) is seeking a qualified artist or artists to design and implement one or two sets of small-scale exterior murals at designated community gateways.

