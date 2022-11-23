OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie is launching a new mural project.
The Osawatomie Arts Commission (OAC) is seeking a qualified artist or artists to design and implement one or two sets of small-scale exterior murals at designated community gateways.
Murals are to be painted on the wing walls of the Sixth Street levee and Eighth Street levee, with the designs positioned outward to welcome visitors when they enter the community, according to a post on the city of Osawatomie’s website.
Each location includes two wall faces for a total of four possible implementation areas, according to the post. The two faces at each location must be in harmony, but do not necessarily need to be mirror images, according to the project guidelines.
Artists are welcome to apply for one location — creating one set of two coordinating walls — or both locations, creating two sets of two coordinating walls or one set of four coordinating walls, according to the website post.
The project will be funded through a grant award from the Allen W. and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation.
Project Scope
Previous mural experience is required for the lead artist, but OAC welcomes team applications or other collaborative partnerships.
With $5,000 allocated to this project, each set of murals — two walls at Sixth Street and two walls at Eight Street — will be provided a $2,500 budget.
The allocated budget must be sufficient to cover artist fees, supplies or other equipment the artist deems necessary for the successful completion of the murals, according to the project guidelines.
Artists who apply for both locations would be eligible to receive the full $5,000 allocation if selected.
General concept or theme for the murals is open to the artist’s preference, but the city and OAC must approve the final design before implementation begins, according to the guidelines.
The murals must be completed in spring 2023, depending on weather conditions, but no later than June 1, 2023, according to the guidelines.
Applications
All applications must be received by 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Late submissions will not be considered.
The city and OAC anticipates awarding the contract or contracts and approving the final designs in February 2023, with implementation between March and May 2023.
Interested artists should send all materials via email to media@osawatomieks.org, with the subject line “OAC Mural.”
Materials should include a portfolio or examples of the artist’s experience. Submitted portfolios should not be more than five pages in length.
Links to online portfolios are acceptable, according to the project guidelines. Artists also should submit a letter of interest, indicating if they are interested in one or both locations.
While concepts or designs are not required or requested at this stage, OAC welcomes inclusion of conceptual ideas, according to the post. Consults the city’s website for more details.
Future project
The city and OAC expect to announce an additional mural opportunity in January 2023, according to the city’s website post.
The OAC has reserved $8,000 to $10,000 from the Hawkins Foundation award to dedicate toward another exterior mural to be implemented in the heart of a community park, according to the post.
Complete details regarding this project will be released following the review and selection of an artist or artists for the wing wall project, according to the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.