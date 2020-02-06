OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie High School will celebrate its 2020 winter courtwarming on Friday, Feb. 7, when the Trojans take on Wellsville in Pioneer League basketball action at Max Steele Gymnasium.
The evening’s lineup includes a full slate of boys and girls games, starting at 4:30 p.m. The crowning ceremony will take place during halftime of the boys varsity game.
Queen candidates are Tara Haag, Emma Hall, Bell Worrell, and Iyahna Burnett. King candidates are Brandon Armstrong, Milo Moore, Blake Miller, and Bailey Cornelison.
The following are brief bios about each candidate:
Iyahna Burnett
Iyahna is the daughter of Shana Tinsley and Loren Burnett. She is secretary of the Science Club, a member of the Art Club, and a member of the basketball team. After graduation, Iyahna plans on attending Johnson County Community College to earn her phlebotomy technician certificate then continue on at a university in forensic pathology with hopes of becoming a forensic pathologist.
Bailey Cornelison
Bailey is the son of Jason and Angela Cornelison. He is a member of the Science Club, SADD, the football team, the basketball team and the baseball team. Bailey is a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 106, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduation, Bailey plans on continuing with his second year in the Neosho County Community College welding program with hopes of working as a welder on a pipeline.
Tara Haag
Tara is the daughter of Alan and Renee Haag. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the volleyball team, the softball team, Sub Debs, and Team Kansas Elite Softball. After graduation, Tara plans on attending Jefferson College in Missouri and playing softball at the collegiate level while earning her degree in veterinary technician, then transferring to Tarleton State University majoring in agricultural business with a minor in animal science with hopes of continuing in the area of veterinary science.
Brandon Armstrong
Brandon is the son of Roger Armstrong and Kristin Armstrong. He is a member of the National Honor Society, captain of the football team, a member of the track team and has served on several mission trips. After graduation, Brandon plans on attending Emporia State University majoring in social science education with hopes of playing football at the collegiate level. He hopes to one day become a high school history teacher.
Emma Halls
Emma is the daughter of Shane and Amy Hall. She is co-president of Student Council, co-captain of the Dazzlers, president of SADD, activities coordinator of the Science Club, a member of FBLA, FCA, the National Honor Society, Sub Debs, and the First Baptist Church of Osawatomie. She dances with the Paola School of Dance and is a member of the United Community Youth Group serving on several mission trips. After graduation, Emma plans on attending Emporia State University majoring in computer science with the hopes of working as a computer software engineer with a company such as Garmin or Cerner.
Milo Moore
Milo is the son of Jeanie Wheeler. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars, and Scholars’ Bowl. He also is a member of the marching, concert, and pep bands. Milo has enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard as a signal support systems specialist while attending the University of Central Missouri majoring in networking technology.
Bell Worrell
Bell is the daughter of Manny and Maria Worrell. She is vice president of the senior class, a member of the Science Club, SADD, FBLA, the National Honor Society, co-president of Sub Debs, a member of the First Lutheran Church of Paola, and the United Community Youth Group serving on several mission trips. After graduation, Bell plans on attending Fort Hays State University majoring in elementary education and business with hopes of working as an elementary school teacher close to home.
Blake Miller
Blake is the son of Jessica Miller and Mark Miller. He is secretary/treasurer of the senior class, a member of the National Honor Society, manager of the cross country team, a member of the golf team and a member of Scholar’s Bowl. After graduation, Blake plans on attending Johnson County Community College then transferring to the University of Kansas majoring in information technology with an emphasis in cyber security with hopes of working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a network security specialist.
