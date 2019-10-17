OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Oct. 18, when the Trojans take on Burlington at Lynn Dickey Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and the homecoming coronation will take place at halftime.
Queen candidates are Sydney Booe, Kaitlyn Fanning, Allisun Riley and Molly Spencer. King candidates are Justin Bradley, Boyd Cole, Thaid Timblin and Ethan Wallace.
The following profiles highlight each queen candidate and her king candidate escort.
Sydney Booe and Ethan Wallace
Sydney is the daughter of Joe and Tammy Booe. She is a Senior Class representative of OHS Student Council, a member of SADD, a member of the volleyball and basketball teams, a member of the Dazzlers dance team, a student representative of Kansas State High School Activities Association Advisory Board, co-president of Sub Debs, and a member of the United Community Youth Group, serving on five mission trips. After graduation, Sydney plans to attend college to earn her certification in Dental Hygiene with hopes of working as a pediatric dental hygienist.
Ethan is the son of Jim and Kelly Wallace. He is a Senior Class representative of OHS Student Council, a member the Science Club, a member of SADD, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, captain of the football team, a member of the National Honor Society, and a member of the United Community Youth Group, serving on six mission trips. After graduation, Ethan plans to attend the University of Kansas and major in Mechanical Engineering.
Kaitlyn Fanning and Thaid Timblin
Kaitlyn is the daughter of Jebediah and Debra Fanning. She is a member of the Science Club, secretary of the National Honor Society, captain of the Color Guard team, a member of the cross country and softball teams, a member of the Scholar's Bowl team, a member of the Team Kansas Softball Organization, and a teaching intern at Trojan Elementary. After graduation, Kaitlyn plans to attend either Benedictine College or Fort Hays State University to major in Education and play softball at the collegiate level.
Thaid is the son of Brian and Melissa Timblin. He is a member of the Science Club, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the football, cross country, basketball and track teams, and a member of the United Community Youth Group, serving on several mission trips. After graduation, Thaid plans to attend a two-year college to earn his General Studies degree and then transfer to a four-year university to study either Engineering or Mapping Sciences while competing in track at the collegiate level.
Allisun Riley and Justin Bradley
Allisun is the daughter of Gena Riley and Trevor Riley. She is president of Science Club, a member of SADD, president of National Honor Society, a Kansas University Honor Scholar, Senior Class president, president of Calling All Girls, a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Osawatomie, and has earned her CNA certification through Fort Scott Community College. After graduation, Allisun plans to attend Neosho Community College to complete her degree in Nursing with hopes of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Justin is the son of Kelly and Denise Bradley. He is co-president of OHS Student Council, a member of the Science Club, a member of OHS Singers, a member of the cross country, swim and track teams, vice president of the National Honor Society, and a Kansas University Honor Scholar. After graduation, Justin plans to attend Texas A & M at Corpus Christi and major in Marine Biology with hopes of becoming a biological oceanographer.
Molly Spencer and Boyd Cole
Molly is the daughter of Sean and Robin Spencer. She is a member of the Science Club, a member of the volleyball and softball teams, a member of the National Honor Society, treasurer of Sub Debs, a member of the Competitive Edge Softball Club, and has earned her CNA certification through Fort Scott Community College. After graduation, Molly plans to continue her studies in Nursing at a four-year university.
Boyd is the son of Jack and Ivy Cole. He is a Senior Class representative of OHS Student Council, a member of the Science Club, a member of SADD, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, captain of the football team, a member of the track and basketball teams, earning Tri-County Spotlight second team honors for basketball; MoKan, Premier and Spartans Basketball, a Missouri state motocross champion, and a member of the United Community Youth Group, serving on several mission trips. After graduation, Boyd is considering attending Pittsburg State University to complete his Associates Degree and then continuing on to a technical program or apprenticeship in a skilled trade.
