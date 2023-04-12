230412_mr_osa_saturdays

Osawatomie’s first “Third Saturday” event will be a downtown block party scheduled to take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

OSAWATOMIE — Downtown Osawatomie will be a happening place to be Saturday, April 15, during the city’s first “Third Saturday” block party.

Main Street will be blocked off from Fifth to Sixth streets from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. during the event, which will include early activities from 4 to 7 p.m. like pickleball and cornhole tournaments, children’s street games, children’s bicycle parade and bike course, Nine Square, board games, and the Bull Creek BBQ food truck.

