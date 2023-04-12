OSAWATOMIE — Downtown Osawatomie will be a happening place to be Saturday, April 15, during the city’s first “Third Saturday” block party.
Main Street will be blocked off from Fifth to Sixth streets from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. during the event, which will include early activities from 4 to 7 p.m. like pickleball and cornhole tournaments, children’s street games, children’s bicycle parade and bike course, Nine Square, board games, and the Bull Creek BBQ food truck.
From 7 to 10 p.m., there will be local DJ Jami Bowman with street dancing and line dancing instruction. La Hacienda will be open with beer served on its patio. Hourly prize drawings will take place, with the grand prize being two tickets to the July 1 Lights on the Lake concert with Creedence Revived.
The event is being organized by the Osawatomie Tourism Committee, and chairperson Jeff Dorsett said that even though the early activities are geared toward children with the later activities geared toward adults, the entire party should be fun for the whole family.
“We want the whole event to be family friendly,” Dorsett said.
Dorsett said he and his fellow Tourism Committee members have been working hard to create fun and affordable family experiences for Osawatomie and KC Metro area families.
Dorsett said the plan is to have an event in Osawatomie on the third Saturday each month through October. It’s his hope that it will catch on and attract outside visitors to the community, much like First Fridays has become an attraction for the Crossroads Arts District in Kansas City, Mo.
“I know we have to start small, but I hope it will grow,” Dorsett said.
Osawatomie reestablished its Tourism Committee last year to promote signature events designed to draw people to the community.
Its main priority has been supporting and promoting Osawatomie’s four signature events — John Brown Jamboree 2.0, Lights on the Lake, Freedom Festival and Border War BBQ, but Dorsett said the group also wants to create new events, like Third Saturdays.
