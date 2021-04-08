The transition of Osawatomie’s 911 dispatch services to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office has received a ringing endorsement.
County commissioners approved expanding the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division dispatch staff to handle the additional call volume when the Osawatomie conversion took place March 1.
“The County Commission approved to hire four more dispatchers,” Capt. Matt Kelly said. “We have hired two and still working on hiring the other two.”
Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville said in his report to the Osawatomie City Council on March 11 that the transition is going smoothly. The chief told the council the department hopes to be online with the 800 MHz radios by July.
New radio system
The transition of dispatch services comes at a time when all public safety agencies — fire, police, sheriff, EMS — in the county are preparing to be on the same radio system.
County commissioners voted in late October 2019 to purchase an 800 MHz radio system from Motorola to replace a dysfunctional VHF radio system that has caused nothing but headaches for dispatchers and first responders across the county. The cost of the system, site development for the towers and a $500,000 contingency reserve brought the total to approximately $8.5 million.
Once completed, the 800 MHz radio system will be used by first responders with all agencies in the county.
Some agencies are already using 800 MHz radios, and the entire system is anticipated to be operational this summer. The final signal tower near Wildwood in southern Miami County is currently under construction.
The Sheriff’s Office has handled dispatch services for the city of Louisburg for a number of years, and Capt. Kelly said the Sheriff’s Office welcomed the opportunity to add the city of Osawatomie to the county’s dispatch services.
“We are excited to be taking this role,” Kelly said. “Our staff has worked really hard to make this possible and in quick fashion. So far it has worked out great.”
Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon said he has been pleased with the transition.
Scanlon cited several factors that played into the city’s decision to transfer dispatch services to the sheriff’s office.
“First, if there was going to be a transfer in dispatching, the introduction and conversion to 800 MHz radios was the perfect time,” Scanlon said. “Second, there was budgeted savings we could use to increase the pay and hopefully successful recruitment of police officers.”
Smooth transition
Scanlon said with the county serving as the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for all 911 calls it only strengthened the decision.
He also noted the sheriff’s office is already handling Louisburg’s 911 calls.
“Louisburg has been dispatched by Miami County for decades, and I worked with Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer for almost 10 years in Mission, Kansas. I probably talked to Tim for a couple of hours about the pros and cons and his experience,” Scanlon said. “His experience was all positive and he’s one of the top chiefs in the Kansas City area whose opinion I trust.”
Scanlon said he has confidence in Sheriff Frank Kelly and his personnel.
“From the very beginning, I’ve been impressed with Sheriff Kelly and his office’s professionalism and ability to get things done — so I knew I had a partner that could pull off the transfer if we decided to do it,” Scanlon said.
The city manager said he is confident that if the city hits some bumps they have a Sheriff’s Office that will step up to help.
“I can’t really stress this enough — Sheriff Kelly and his command staff have made this a smooth transition, and I can’t thank them enough. They deserve all the credit,” Scanlon said.
