Starting Monday, April 13, Osawatomie USD 367 will be distributing free meals on Mondays and Wednesdays only, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
Distribution points are at the Osawatomie High School main entrance and the Osawatomie Middle School cafeteria entrance.
Monday’s meal distribution will contain food for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday’s meal distribution will contain food for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the district post.
In a letter posted to its Facebook page on April 8, the district said it is making the change to protect families and food service staff by reducing the number of days with face-to-face contact. The district apologized for any disruption the new schedule may have on a family’s routine.
