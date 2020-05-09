Osawatomie school district patrons who have an interest in serving on the Osawatomie USD 367 Recreation Commission will have a chance to put their name in the candidate pool.
The commission is accepting applications now to fill an opening after commission member Michelle Burroughs’ term expires June 30.
Applicants need to reside within the Osawatomie USD 367 boundaries. Commissioners serve four-year terms. Those interested in applying need to submit their application to Superintendent Justin Burchett by May 26. (See application attached to this article).
Burchett said applications can be returned to him in three ways:
Submit the application by email to burchett@usd367.org
Send it by regular mail to USD 367 at 1200 Trojan Drive, Osawatomie KS 66064.
Drop it off at the district office, located at 1200 Trojan Drive.
Once the pool of applicants is assembled recreation commissioners will select a candidate to recommend to the USD 367 Board of Education which would have final approval.
