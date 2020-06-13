OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie USD 367 is seeking applicants to fill an opening on the district’s Board of Education.
Tammy Booe has resigned from the board to accept a position as the school district’s board clerk and office manager, Superintendent Justin Burchett said. Booe will begin her new position in the district office on July 1, which is the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Booe’s seat on the board is position No. 1 which represents district patrons who reside in the city of Osawatomie’s Wards 1 and 2.
The school board will select an appointment to fill the position. The appointee would serve until Jan. 1, 2022, when Booe’s current term is set to expire, Burchett said.
To continue serving on the board beyond that date, the appointee would have to run for the position in the November 2021 election.
To be considered for the position No. 1 opening on the board, an applicant’s permanent address must be located within the city’s Ward 1 or Ward 2. (See the city’s ward map for a physical description of the ward boundaries).
The deadline to apply for the position is Friday, June 26. The application form can be found at the following link on the district’s website: http://board-application.usd367.org.
The form indicates the board may schedule an in-person interview with an applicant as part of the selection process.
Interested parties who have questions about the open board position or the application process can contact Superintendent Burchett at (913) 755‐4172.
