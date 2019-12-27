SPRING HILL – An 81-year-old Osawatomie woman who worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital for many years until her retirement died Tuesday, Dec. 24, at an area hospital from injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle wreck three days earlier, according to a Spring Hill Police Department news release.
Spring Hill police officers responded to a report of an injury wreck in the area of U.S. Highway 169 and 223rd Street at about 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, on the south end of the community where they located a single vehicle that had collided with a bridge pillar, according to the police department release.
The driver, Patricia Ann Goodeyon, was taken to Overland Park Regional with what police described as life-threatening injuries. She died Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the hospital as a result of those injuries, according to the news release.
Goodeyon was a licensed practical nurse who worked at Osawatomie State Hospital from 1960 until she retired in 1999 as a substance abuse counselor, but she was perhaps best known by many in the community for being the “Avon Lady” for the past 46 years, according to her obituary.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Howard “Buck” Goodeyon, of the home, as well as their four children – Dennis, Ron, Angela and Amber and their families – and other family members and friends, according to her obituary. Funeral services are being handled by the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, located at 514 Parker Ave. in Osawatomie. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the church, followed by a graveside service at Osawatomie Cemetery, located at 327th Street and Osawatomie Road, according to the obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.