OSAWATOMIE – Grab your costumes and get ready for a spirited stroll down Main Street.
Osawatomie’s annual Spook Parade is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
The Osawatomie High School and Middle School bands will lead the parade through the downtown business district.
Any business that would like to hand out candy is welcome to participate, according to the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce which is sponsoring the event. There will be no indoor games this year.
The Chamber asks everyone involved to help by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and precautions to ensure the event is safe for all participants.
Steps will be taken to provide distance between families so be prepared to social distance, and the Chamber urges all participants to follow the city of Osawatomie mask ordinance.
