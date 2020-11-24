OSAWATOMIE - A surge in COVID-19 cases in Miami County and throughout the region has forced the city of Osawatomie and the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce to transition their Miracle on Main Street event to an online/digital format, the city announced Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Organizers said Tuesday afternoon they would still like to have the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, the announcement of the Citizen of the Year, and free socially distanced Santa photos, but most of the other pieces of the Dec. 5 event are being tabled until next year.
"We’re very disappointed by this, of course, but the safety of our community comes first," a representative of the city said in an email.
Organizers of the joint city-chamber event said they are still working out the online/digital transition, and details for the event will be announced on the city and chamber websites and social media outlets as soon as they are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.