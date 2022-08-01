OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie’s levee system has received federal accreditation as part of a new countywide flood insurance study for Miami County.
In a letter dated July 14, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) notified the city of Osawatomie that the levee system is of adequate design and operation, and that maintenance systems are in place to provide reasonable assurance of protection from a base flood, according to FEMA.
The federal agency reported materials Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions Inc. submitted for Osawatomie’s levee system from April 2021 through June 2022 demonstrate the levees that protect the community from the Marais des Cygnes River and Pottawatomie Creek comply with minimum federal requirements.
The FEMA letter notes the levee system will be shown as fully accredited on a future flood insurance rate map for Miami County.
