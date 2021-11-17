OSAWATOMIE — Miracle on Main Street will kick off the holiday season with a day of activities Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Osawatomie.
The Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce and city of Osawatomie are collaborating to present the 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. holiday event which features free pictures with Santa, a vendor fair, Christmas tree lighting, the Band of Oz, the Paola School of Dance, raffle prizes and other activities.
A vendor fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in City Auditorium, located next to City Hall at Fifth and Main streets.
Free pictures with Santa by Our Clique Photography will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Main Street. Registration is required, and can be completed online at www.osawatomieks.org or www.osawatomiechamber.org.
The Paola School of Dance will put on a special performance at 3:30 p.m. at City Auditorium.
The Band of Oz also will make a special appearance, and a “Gingerbread Breakaway” is set for 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Main Street, organizers said.
The annual Lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree ceremony is at 5 p.m. in front of City Hall. The reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” will immediately follow the tree lighting.
Raffle prizes will be announced every hour during the event. Entry boxes will be available at participating businesses, beginning Nov. 22.
The Chamber of Commerce and the city of Osawatomie will livestream the raffle prize announcements and other special moments during the event on their Facebook pages.
