Michele Silsbee is the city of Osawatomie’s new director of public works.

OSAWATOMIE — Director of Public Works Michele Silsbee has been on the job about two months, tackling the city of Osawatomie’s infrastructure goals — and that starts with critical street rehabilitation projects.

Brown Avenue is one of the major focuses of the city’s 2022 Paving the Way street program. Rehab work began on the major thoroughfare in August.

