OSAWATOMIE — Director of Public Works Michele Silsbee has been on the job about two months, tackling the city of Osawatomie’s infrastructure goals — and that starts with critical street rehabilitation projects.
Brown Avenue is one of the major focuses of the city’s 2022 Paving the Way street program. Rehab work began on the major thoroughfare in August.
“The projects that have been taking up the most of my time since starting are the 2022 street rehab projects,” Silsbee said Aug. 10. “Brown Avenue just started this week, and the remaining streets for 2022 are out to bid now.”
Silsbee graduated from Buhler High School and attended nearby Hutchinson Community College to obtain a biology degree.
She received a bachelor’s degree in business from McPherson College and is currently working on a master’s degree in public administration from Wichita State University.
Silsbee started her career in local government in Hutchinson, working in the environmental lab testing water and wastewater samples as a laboratory technician from 2010 until 2014.
In 2014, she was promoted to stormwater management coordinator where she worked on Hutchinson’s Stormwater Utility Study and Stormwater Master Plan. As part of that role, Silsbee worked to transition the city from a tier-based fee structure into an Equivalent Residential Unit-based fee structure and managed the city’s stormwater National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.
After her family moved to the Kansas City metro area, she was hired by the city of Olathe to do similar work from 2018 until she started with the city of Osawatomie on July 5.
“In May 2021, my family moved from Kansas City, Mo., to Osawatomie. The opportunity to continue my career in public works and local government administration while serving the town that I lived in appealed to me most,” Silsbee said of her new position. “My experience in Hutchinson, working and living in the same town, provided myself and my family with community connections that I had missed while working and commuting to Olathe. There are a lot of exciting things happening in Osawatomie as well.”
As for future projects, the public works director said the 2023 street rehab projects are at the top of the list.
“The rebuild of Sixth Street through town is a big project, and we are working with our engineering consultant on those designs,” Silsbee said.
Deputy City Manager Bret Glendening said Silsbee is well-suited to work on the city’s infrastructure goals.
“Michele started with the city of Osawatomie on July 5 and has hit the ground running, and I am happy to have her as part of our management team,” Glendening said. “Her knowledge and experience in stormwater issues will serve our community well, particularly as we begin rebuilding significant portions of our public streets and related infrastructure.
“It’s been great seeing her step into projects with our Utilities Director, Terry Upshaw, without hesitation. She’s eager and well-prepared to work on our critically important infrastructure goals,” he said.
Silsbee said the community has been very welcoming.
“I am really enjoying working in the community,” Silsbee said. “I’ve met a lot of welcoming and kind people who are willing to answer questions and work to solve problems. The deep connections and ties in this community are really helping to accomplish big projects. There is a lot going on, and it is really exciting that I get to be a small part of that.”
