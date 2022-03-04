Opening burning has been banned on Friday, March 4, and on Saturday, March 5, in Miami County due to windy conditions, according to the Emergency Management department at the sheriff’s office.
The National Weather Service (NWS) expects gusty winds will increase from the south during the day Friday. Expect winds to range in the 15 mph to 25 mph range, with occasionally higher gusts around 30 mph also possible, according to NWS.
Southerly winds will increase once again on Saturday, perhaps as high as 20 to 30 mph, with occasional gusts approaching 40 mph, according to NWS.
NWS warns that outdoor burning could be dangerous on Friday and Saturday, because the dry and windy conditions will promote rapid fire spread should one ignite.
