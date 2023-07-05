230705_mr_brian_meysenburg

Brian Meysenburg

 Miami County Sheriff's Office

HILLSDALE LAKE – A 53-year-old Overland Park man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a 43-year-old Edgerton man at Hillsdale State Park.

Brian Meysenburg, 53, was arrested and booked into Miami County Jail on Tuesday, June 20, after one person was shot and killed and another was stabbed at Hillsdale State Park.

