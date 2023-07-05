HILLSDALE LAKE – A 53-year-old Overland Park man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a 43-year-old Edgerton man at Hillsdale State Park.
Brian Meysenburg, 53, was arrested and booked into Miami County Jail on Tuesday, June 20, after one person was shot and killed and another was stabbed at Hillsdale State Park.
On June 27, Meysenburg was charged in Miami County District Court with one count of second-degree murder. His bond is set at $1 million, according to a release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident took place in the early morning hours June 20 at the Pintail Point Campground. Emergency personnel were dispatched at 12:14 a.m., and when they arrived on scene, they found one adult male deceased from a gunshot wound and another adult male with a non-life-threatening stab wound. The stabbing victim was transported to a local area hospital and later released, according to the release.
The shooting victim was identified as 43-year-old Bryan Hendrickson of Edgerton.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (913) 294-3232.
Other agencies are assisting with the investigation, including the Paola Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Police Department, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Miami County Emergency Medical Services, and the Wellsville Fire Department.
