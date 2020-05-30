PAOLA — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prevented Paola firefighters from gathering together in large numbers for classroom-based training, but Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said that’s just fine with his guys.
Instead, the firefighters have embraced opportunities to split into smaller groups and tackle hands-on training sessions using the training tower and other resources at the Paola Fire Station.
Two recent training sessions took place May 6 and May 20.
“It’s tough to train 30 firemen when you can’t pile them together in a classroom,” Martin said. “Company drills have been the answer for the Paola Fire Department. This keeps our guys in small groups and gives us a chance to brush up on the basics.”
During the training sessions, each crew is given a list of specific tasks that need to be accomplished, similar to a working fire, Martin said.
Those tasks include advancing lines, throwing ladders, pumping the trucks and working with a scene commander.
“These guys love to be practicing the craft and not sitting in on a Zoom meeting,” Martin said.
