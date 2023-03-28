PAOLA — A panel of elected officials and community members with backgrounds in real estate and property appraisal answered questions and offered guidance Saturday, March 25, at the Paola Community Center.
It was the latest meeting in what has become a rebellion of sorts as frustrated Miami County residents search for answers in the wake of skyrocketing property appraisals.
Miami County’s median residential property valuation in 2023 went up 19.68 percent from last year, according to information from the Miami County Appraiser’s Office.
Frustration over the appraisal increases, and how they could lead to higher property taxes, prompted the creation of the Facebook group page Miami County KS Property Tax Appeal, which now has about 3,000 members.
Some property owners have posted their valuation notices on the page to show their individual increases, and others have asked questions or challenged comps used to help determine their valuations.
More than 100 people attended a meeting at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 11, to express their frustrations with local elected officials, and a similar crowd gathered March 25 at the Paola Community Center.
Frustrated residents have been gathering as much information as they can as the deadline approaches to file an appeal with the county appraiser’s office.
The 2023 informal appeal form can be found under the tab Applications & Forms on the county appraiser’s page of the county website, www.miamicountyks.org.
Property owners have 30 days from the time the property valuations are mailed to file their informal appeal, which means the deadline is the end of March.
Searching for solutions
Local realtor Hannes Poetter was one of the members of the panel at the Paola Community Center meeting, and he said the homes that have been selling recently within city limits have actually been pretty close to the recent property appraisals.
Poetter said homeowners in the rural portion of the county with unique homes that lack a lot of close comparisons may have better luck with their appeals.
Instead of appeals, Poetter said local residents should be focused on contacting elected officials for the main taxing entities of cities, school districts and the county to make sure they decrease their mill levies to offset the large appraisal increase.
The mill levy is the rate in which taxing entities collect property taxes, and if the rate is unchanged, local entities will likely receive a large increase in property tax funds this year due to the increase in appraised values.
Poetter praised the Miami County Commission for reducing its mill levy and going revenue neutral last year, but he said Paola USD 368 did not reduce the mill levy, and it resulted in an increase of more than $1 million in the total taxes levied.
Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker was the only state legislator at the meeting, and she is no stranger to tax debates.
Tyson is chair of the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation, and she is the author of the property tax transparency bill, SB 13, that passed two years ago. The new legislation requires local governments to conduct a public hearing and inform the public if they intend to not go revenue neutral and collect more property tax than the previous year.
Tyson told audience members at the Paola Community Center that she is proud of the legislation, but it’s just the first step in a three-phase plan for property tax reform.
The second phase involves Senate Concurrent Resolution 1610 (SCR 1610), which recently came out of Tyson’s Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation.
Tyson said the proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would put a 3 percent cap on property valuation increases, excluding property with new construction or improvements.
Because it would be a constitutional amendment, SCR 1610 would need to be adopted by a two-thirds majority of each chamber of the Kansas Legislature and be approved by voters in the November 2024 general election.
Tyson said the proposed legislation needs more support to get above the line and make it to the floor for debate, and she encouraged Miami County residents to join others across the state in launching a grass roots campaign to push for the legislation to be approved.
“I am one of you guys,” Tyson said. “I am one of the upset taxpayers.”
Tyson did not elaborate on what she is working on for the third phase of her plan for property tax reform, but she said it is going to be unique and impactful.
“Believe me, it’s going to be innovative,” Tyson said.
Filing an appeal
Mortgage banker Amy Prater of Johnson County was another member of the panel, and she gave advice on gathering evidence to file an appeal to the appraiser’s office.
Prater said she bought a house for $350,000 10 years ago, but it was just appraised at $535,000. She looked at the comparisons the appraiser’s office used and then did her own research within her own neighborhood. She encouraged people to look at their next-door neighbors and compare appraisals.
Another panel member was Jennifer Williams, who has a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis on entrepreneurship and taxation. Williams posted a video to the Miami County KS Property Tax Appeal Facebook page titled “How to fight and win your home property tax appeal.”
Williams said that, unlike in Johnson County, Miami County residents have to ask the appraiser’s office for a list of their comparisons. Local residents can then look up their property and compare it to neighboring properties utilizing the website beacon.schneidercorp.com.
Williams said she has heard a lot about statistics during the past few weeks, but she encourages everyone to do their own math and trust their numbers.
“Math is dependable, reliable and trustworthy,” Williams said. “Statistics are like politicians; they’ll say whatever you need them to say.”
Poetter reminded residents that if they don’t file an appeal to the appraiser’s office, they still can appeal again in December when the taxes are due by “paying under protest.”
The protest must be made in writing on a form that is available from the county treasurer or board of tax appeals.
Public opinion
The meeting at the Paola Community Center ended with a lengthy question and answer session during which many frustrated residents voiced their concerns to panel members.
Kirk Randall of Paola said the current system is flawed, and the county appraiser should not be allowed to generate such large valuation increases.
“It’s a false way to evaluate us,” Randall said. “My property went up 300 percent. This is getting ridiculous. We got too much government.”
Shannon McCollam of Paola asked how she could gain access to the home sales near her property that the county appraiser’s office didn’t use in its calculations.
“How do we know that the sales they didn’t use weren’t better?” McCollam asked.
Panel members said you have to be a real estate agent or licensed appraiser to gain access to home sale figures in the state of Kansas.
Miami County resident Bill Lehman asked why Kansas couldn’t adopt a policy similar to California, where the price a person pays for a piece of property stays on that property until it is sold.
Tyson said she is not opposed to that type of approach, but she has been met by major roadblocks in Topeka when that type of change has been discussed. That is why she is pursuing her three-phase plan for change.
Other members of the panel at the meeting included Miami County Commission Chairman Tyler Vaughan and Louisburg City Council member Tiffany Ellison. The Miami County Commission went revenue neutral last year, and the Louisburg City Council reduced the city’s mill levy even more than it needed to in order to be revenue neutral.
The meeting was organized by the Miami County Republican Party and moderated by chair Lynn Mowrey.
