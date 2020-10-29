Paola quarterback Garrett Williams secures the football on a first down run against Louisburg on Friday, Oct. 23. The Panthers have advanced in the playoffs after Ottawa announced it would have to cancel its first-round game Friday, Oct. 30, against Paola because of COVID-19 quarantine issues. Paola will host the winner of the St. James-Louisburg playoff game on Friday, Nov. 6, at Panther stadium.