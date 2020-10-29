201104_mr_spt_paofball_cancel

Paola quarterback Garrett Williams secures the football on a first down run against Louisburg on Friday, Oct. 23. The Panthers have advanced in the playoffs after Ottawa announced it would have to cancel its first-round game Friday, Oct. 30, against Paola because of COVID-19 quarantine issues. Paola will host the winner of the St. James-Louisburg playoff game on Friday, Nov. 6, at Panther stadium.

 File photo

PAOLA – The Panthers home playoff game against the Ottawa Cyclones set for Friday, Oct. 30, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Ottawa has quarantine issues, forcing the school to cancel the game.

Paola will advance in the playoffs and host the winner of the first-round playoff game between St. James and Louisburg at Panther Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

