PAOLA – The Panthers home playoff game against the Ottawa Cyclones set for Friday, Oct. 30, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Ottawa has quarantine issues, forcing the school to cancel the game.
Paola will advance in the playoffs and host the winner of the first-round playoff game between St. James and Louisburg at Panther Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6.
