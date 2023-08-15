top story Paola allowing public use of turf fields during certain hours By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230816_mr_pao_ballfields_01 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic New turf ballfields in Wallace Park are now available for public use during certain hours. Show more Show less Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic New turf ballfields in Wallace Park are now available for public use during certain hours. Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic Dustin Hawkins of Paola speaks to the Paola City Council about making the turf ballfields in Wallace Park more accessible to the public. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — The city of Paola has released a schedule mapping out when the new turf ballfields in Wallace Park will be open to the public, but scheduled practices will still take priority.The released schedule states that the turf ballfields will be open to the public on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.The city release states that the open hours are subject to change, and scheduled practice times will take priority over open public hours.Local residents are encouraged to check out the schedule calendar on the Paola Recreation Commission website at www.paolarec.com/calendar.Community member Dustin Hawkins spoke during the public comment portion of the Aug. 8 Paola City Council meeting, asking the council members to make the fields more available to the public.He said the nearby grass fields are in poor shape and could cause injuries.“Please open up more time,” Hawkins said, referring to the turf fields. “These boys know how to take care of these fields.”City Council member Dave Smail said the city does plan to make improvements to the grass fields next to the new turf fields.“We are looking into improving the other fields,” Smail said. “They’re going to be made much more playable.”Hawkins asked when, and Smail said work could begin later this year.Hawkins also suggested that the city use an electronic gate key system that could track who is utilizing the field at any time.“People play year-round now,” Hawkins said. “We need a safe, nice place to play.” Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Follow Brian McCauley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Tweets by micorepublic Latest News I'm feeling better than ever, says Jennifer Lopez Pharrell is 'collaborating in spirit' with Virgil Abloh Jets activate second-year RB Breece Hall from PUP list Speaker helps teachers gear up for school year ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Darren Kent Dies At Age 36 ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Who Killed Ben Glenroy? (POLL) Shania Twain announces her new Las Vegas residency My kids pretend I'm an embarrassment, says Jesse Williams Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBoth drivers killed in two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 169‘Huge scam’ in rural Kansas town fells fourth U.S. bank in 2023Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of Osawatomie manHarmon's Café Latte celebrates grand opening at Jackson HotelKittie Wayman DeesDarling Daisy is a blossoming business in OsawatomieWindlers to celebrate 50th anniversaryDays to celebrate 60th anniversaryCity of Paola to increase trash rateOsawatomie S.O.S. event set for Saturday, Aug. 12 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes National Videos Beyonce Supports Lizzo Amid Contentious Lawsuit With Her Former Dancers New COVID Variant Already the Dominant US Strain What makes Georgia's indictment against Trump different from the others? From Egyptian sailboats to wind farms in the Atlantic: The history of wind energy Philadelphia teen arrested as part of terrorism investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.