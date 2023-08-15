230816_mr_pao_ballfields_01

PAOLA — The city of Paola has released a schedule mapping out when the new turf ballfields in Wallace Park will be open to the public, but scheduled practices will still take priority.

The released schedule states that the turf ballfields will be open to the public on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.