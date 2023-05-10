230510_mr_pao_alumni_01

 File photo

PAOLA — The 134th PHS Alumni Luncheon will be held Saturday, June 3, at Paola High School.

This year’s luncheon will honor the 50-year class of 1973, along with other reunion classes in five-year multiples, according to a news release from organizer Glenda (Prentice) Watkins.

