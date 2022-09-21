PAOLA — Like many people in the United States and across the globe, Mari Tetwiler of Paola was feeling a lot of uncertainty when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.
There were so many things that were out of her control, but after being inspired by listening to Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, Mari realized she needed to focus on something she could control.
That something was to follow her dream of becoming a published author.
“I always wanted to write a children’s book,” Mari said.
Mari has a master’s degree in education, and she taught K-12 gifted education for many years. She helped implement several national programs in Kansas, including Odyssey of the Mind, Science Olympiad, Hubbard Math, Model United Nations and FIRST Robotics.
She also founded a “Girl’s Seminar” where young girls connected with and learned firsthand about career paths from women leaders across different fields.
With that background in mind, Mari knew she wanted her first children’s book to be something that could inspire young girls and boys to dream big.
The result of her brainstorming and research was “Betty and Her Red Wagon.” The book tells the story of a young girl who heads off with her red wagon to explore a trail and ends up imagining all of the different careers she might pursue when she gets older.
“I researched each career,” Mari said. “They are all careers that were male dominated, and women had to fight hard.”
The book is filled with images of diversity, which Mari said was intentional.
“We are diverse, and it makes the world a unique and wonderful place,” Mari said.
The book also is filled with symbolic imagery and nods to Mari’s own life. Betty is named after Mari’s mom, who is 95 and still living independently in western Kansas.
“She taught us to love unconditionally,” Mari said.
Mari’s cat Anna can also be found throughout the book thanks to colorful illustrations by Dennis Schiel. Mari reached out to Schiel after seeing his mural in the Kansas State Capitol. Mari later learned that it is unusual for an author to collaborate with an illustrator.
“I didn’t know the rules, so I didn’t have to follow them,” Mari said.
She’s glad she reached out, too, because Schiel took on the project, and the book was eventually published by LaunchCrate Publishing.
“Betty and Her Red Wagon” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books A Million, and links to those sites can be found on Mari’s website at maribaird tetwiler.com.
Mari also recently donated a copy of the book to the Paola Free Library, where local residents can check it out. Mari said she hopes it will have a positive impact on those who read it.
“I hope that kids will learn to slow down,” Mari said. “It takes time to imagine who you can be.”
